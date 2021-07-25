Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $241.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.04.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $257.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.