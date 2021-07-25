Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.16.

PNC stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

