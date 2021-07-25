Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

AYA opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.91 million and a PE ratio of -397.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.49.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

