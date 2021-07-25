Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

