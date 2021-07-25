Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ESTA opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.