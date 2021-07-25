ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,744,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,605 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000.

NYSEARCA SILJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,330. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93.

