Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $25.26 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $636.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

