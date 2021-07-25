Ethereum Classic Price Tops $50.83 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $50.83 or 0.00134073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.55 billion and approximately $2.37 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.03 or 0.06013488 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,758,668 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

