EtherGem 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $731.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $240,658.93 and $731.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

