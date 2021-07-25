Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ESEA stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

