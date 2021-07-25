Exosis (EXO) Hits Market Cap of $16,406.34

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $16,406.34 and $16.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,542.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.14 or 0.06250719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.68 or 0.01293134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00361460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00137802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.74 or 0.00612980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00367128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00282994 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

