Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,714. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

