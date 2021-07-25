Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.08.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $369.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86. Facebook has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $375.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.