Factorial Partners LLC Buys 1,724,839 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3,947.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Perrigo worth $43,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. 846,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

