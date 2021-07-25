Factorial Partners LLC Has $40.50 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5,632.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $40,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $68,994,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $57,220,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $46,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $36,445,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $52.25. 787,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

