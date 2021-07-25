Factorial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 604.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218,234 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Matrix Service worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,208. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $289.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

