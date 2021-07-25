Factorial Partners LLC Makes New $56 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,424,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000,000. Travel + Leisure comprises about 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,702,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,912,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,823,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 433,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,937. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

