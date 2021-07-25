Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 89,489 Shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares during the quarter. A.H. Belo accounts for 2.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.80% of A.H. Belo worth $82,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in A.H. Belo in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AHC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01. A.H. Belo Co. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th.

A.H. Belo Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

