FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.59. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2,150 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%.

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

