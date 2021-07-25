Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 379,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,418. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.