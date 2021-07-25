Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $6,622,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in The Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $38,633,000. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 22.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,036,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,894,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $221.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.