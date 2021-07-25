Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $113.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

