Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

NYSE MCO opened at $381.86 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

