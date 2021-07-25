Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $452.62 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.71 or 0.00139867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 90,749,667 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

