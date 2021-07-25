Financial Comparison: FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) & Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

FedNat has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FedNat and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -25.60% -52.66% -7.05% Mercury General 15.26% 16.38% 5.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FedNat pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercury General has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. FedNat is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FedNat and Mercury General’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $432.23 million 0.09 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.45 Mercury General $3.78 billion 0.90 $374.61 million $5.54 11.09

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FedNat and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

FedNat presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.98%. Given FedNat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Mercury General.

Summary

Mercury General beats FedNat on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

