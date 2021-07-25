Financial Contrast: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dana has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dana and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana -0.24% 4.77% 1.17% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dana and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.11 billion 0.47 -$31.00 million $0.39 58.46 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 427.28 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dana and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 1 7 0 2.88 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dana presently has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Dana.

Summary

Dana beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

