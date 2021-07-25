Financial Review: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) vs. Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Energy Services and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -48.40% -86.48% -28.84% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million 0.01 -$144.45 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 44.23 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Pioneer Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

