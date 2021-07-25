First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

