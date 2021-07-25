First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

