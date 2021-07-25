First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMBI. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FMBI opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

