First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.47.

Shares of FM opened at C$24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 557.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.21 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.74.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

