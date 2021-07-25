First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NYSE FRC opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

