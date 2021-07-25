FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

