Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $210.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.60.
A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.99. The company had a trading volume of 524,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28.
In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
