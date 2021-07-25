Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $210.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.99. The company had a trading volume of 524,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

