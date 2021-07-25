Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.