Flow Achieves Market Capitalization of $991.04 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $19.45 or 0.00056493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $991.04 million and approximately $256.20 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00139351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.42 or 0.99974598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00865037 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.