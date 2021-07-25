Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.