Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 16,818 BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.54% of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get BlueStar Israel Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of ITEQ opened at $69.77 on Friday. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.