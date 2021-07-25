Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 293,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.35 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32.

