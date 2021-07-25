Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 327.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.