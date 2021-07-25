Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.53% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 333,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,747,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 108,834 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

