Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 64.97% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SDEF opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.