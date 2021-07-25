FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,437 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

