FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.55.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

