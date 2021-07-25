FORA Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 92.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 65.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $26.66 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.