FORA Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $67.66 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $810,465.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.