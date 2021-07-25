FORA Capital LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $5,808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $51.06 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.