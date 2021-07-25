FORA Capital LLC Sells 15,412 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stride by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Stride by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after buying an additional 279,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

