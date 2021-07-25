FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WW International by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WW International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

WW International stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.03. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

