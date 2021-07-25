Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

FOR stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Forestar Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forestar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

